Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: 2019/20 Profiles

SEE 2019/20 FEATURED SCHOLAR VIGNETTES



SEE 2019/20 CITGO DISTINGUISHED SCHOLAR PROFILES

MEET THE PREVIOUS DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!






MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!






MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!






MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!






MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!






MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!






Sponsored By
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans player's positive test forces team facility closure
Temps dive into the 40s as rain makes for slick roads
Richmond's controversial 'Jaybird' statue to be moved
Man shot in the face while sleeping in N Houston
Texas outlaw singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver dead at 81
How HPD is tackling crime in area where 16-year-old was killed
Public invited to say final goodbye to fallen HPD sergeant
Show More
Tennessee school bus driver and 7-year-old girl killed in crash
Zeta is a hurricane again as warnings issued for Louisiana
Texans to wear masks when voting despite Gov. Abbott's exemption
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
More TOP STORIES News