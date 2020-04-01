CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Fatuma

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Fatuma AbdiJane Long AcademySeniorFatuma is the Sergeant at Arms for her student council and an active member of the National Honor Society. She plays soccer as well as volleyball, and enjoys volunteering. As a non-English speaking refugee from Uganda, Fatuma faced many hardships after arriving in the US in 2015, but today she excels in her school work and her philanthropic endeavors.Fatuma plans to attend the University of California. She hopes to study medicine and become a nurse.