Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Fatuma

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!






EMBED More News Videos

CITGO Distinguished Scholar for April: Meet Fatuma


NAME: Fatuma Abdi
HIGH SCHOOL: Jane Long Academy
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Fatuma is the Sergeant at Arms for her student council and an active member of the National Honor Society. She plays soccer as well as volleyball, and enjoys volunteering. As a non-English speaking refugee from Uganda, Fatuma faced many hardships after arriving in the US in 2015, but today she excels in her school work and her philanthropic endeavors.

GOALS: Fatuma plans to attend the University of California. She hopes to study medicine and become a nurse.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News