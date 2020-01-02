CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jenny

NAME: Jenny Alvarado
HIGH SCHOOL: Hastings High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Jenny is ranked at the top of her class of over 850 students. She participates in National Spanish Honor Society debate, marching band and concert band. She is very active in the medical and health science programs at her school and was accepted into the Clinical Rotation program and the Certified Nursing Assistant program. Jenny is a member of Health Occupations Students of America where she helps to run blood drives for her school and develop bonds with medical professionals, in addition to working a part-time job.

GOALS: Jenny plans to attend Rice University where she will study medicine, with the goal of becoming either a pediatrician or a pediatric surgeon.

