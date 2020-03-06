Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Emily

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Emily Truong
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Emily is editor-in-chief of her high school yearbook and a member of several honor societies. She is ranked at the top of her class of over 400 students and participates in Technical Theater and UIL Journalism. She enjoys competing in writing completions and has won many accolades for her work. She assists her father with his real estate work as a copy editor and photographer and she finds time to volunteer with a few organizations including Book Buddies.

GOALS: Emily hopes to study English or Communication at Brown University. She then plans to pursue a career in publishing or journalism.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News