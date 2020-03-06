CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Emily

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Emily TruongStratford High SchoolSeniorEmily is editor-in-chief of her high school yearbook and a member of several honor societies. She is ranked at the top of her class of over 400 students and participates in Technical Theater and UIL Journalism. She enjoys competing in writing completions and has won many accolades for her work. She assists her father with his real estate work as a copy editor and photographer and she finds time to volunteer with a few organizations including Book Buddies.Emily hopes to study English or Communication at Brown University. She then plans to pursue a career in publishing or journalism.