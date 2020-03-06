Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Nia

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Nia Burch
HIGH SCHOOL: South Early College High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Nia is a member of the National Honor Society, Debate Team and Yearbook Committee. While she started her high school career as a shy student, she soon found her voice by joining various clubs and organizations. She honed her communication skills through extracurricular activities and began to shine at public speaking. She has participated in promotional videos for her school and HCC. She was selected to speak at the HISD Public Education Matters dinner. Nia is among the top three students of her class and she is a two-time American Week Essay winner.

GOALS: Nia plans to attend Stanford University to study public policy. Her goal is to work with government initiatives that help to serve communities in poverty.

