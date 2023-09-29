CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Manaswi Panthi

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Manaswi Panthi

HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Manaswi is a star student with a passion for medical studies. She is the Founder and President of the Red Cross Club and an active member of the Debate Club and Spanish National Honor Society. Manaswi has a passion for serving her community, logging countless volunteer hours and she was featured in the Himalayan Times, a popular Nepali newspaper, for rectifying misinformation about Nepal in an AP Human Geography.

GOALS: Manaswi plans to study medicine in college. Her goal is to become a pediatrician.