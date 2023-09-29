CITGO Distinguished Scholars:Charles Anstead

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

NAME: Charles Anstead

HIGH SCHOOL: Debakey High School for Health Professions

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Charles is an excellent student with an affinity for medical studies. He is the President and Founder of the DeBakey American Chemical Society ChemClub, and was selected for the Houston Methodist Hospital Caring Teen Program. Charles is an active member of the Health Occupations Student Association and a Life Member of the Boy Scouts of America.

GOALS: Charles aims to attend the University of Pennsylvania. He would like to become a surgeon or anesthesiologist while giving back to his community through

service for those who are under privileged.