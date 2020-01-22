School that housed Harvey victims top 5 finalist for new locker room

HAMSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at Hamshire-Fannett High School in southeast Texas are hoping to win an exciting contest that will score them a brand new locker room.
The school, which is located southwest of Beaumont, served as a refuge for families in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Imelda.
While the majority of the school building survived, its locker room has taken a beating since the disasters.
"Because we took on the extra school here, it feels like we have about a thousand kids in this locker room," said coach and teacher Blake Waggoner in the video submitted for the contest. "We have three to a locker, I think. Those ages can be from 7th grade to seniors."
The school is one of five finalists in the contest.
"It would just lift this place up and give the community something to talk about besides the storm," said a student.
The contest is being held by Hollman Inc., which has manufactured lockers for some of the top collegiate and professional sports teams, including Texas A&M University and the Chicago Bears.
To cast your vote, visit the Hollman's website. Voting ends Monday, Feb. 3.
