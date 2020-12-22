Texas high school football teams gear up for 3rd round of playoffs on Christmas weekend

TEXAS (KTRK) -- High school football playoffs in Texas started the third round this week, and just like everything else in 2020, things will be different this year.Christmas Eve football starts with a matchup between Katy Taylor (9-2) and Clear Falls (7-3) at 12 p.m. at Challenger-Columbia stadium followed by two-time state champions from North Shore (12-0) facing Tompkins (10-0) at 1 p.m. at Legacy Stadium.Spring Westfield (8-1) hopes to bring the Mustangs fans a Merry Christmas with a win over two-time state runners up from Duncanville (8-1) at Belton Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m.The day after Christmas, there's no shortage of great games with schools looking to advance to the regional finals. One of the most anticipated games on Saturday is Katy (10-1) vs Shadow Creek (6-3) in 6A DII regional semifinals at 1 p.m. at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.Two-time state runners up in 5A DII Fort Bend Marshall (11-0) play Nederland at Turner Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.Crosby (9-3) is having a great year, and they look to continue it by eliminating Huntsville (11-0) on Saturday at Woodforest Bank Stadium at 1 p.m.Other games on Saturday include Ridge Point (7-2) against Atascocita (7-2) at TDECU Stadium at 1 p.m., Rockwall-Heath (10-2) against Bridgeland (12-0) at McLane Stadium (Waco) at 1 p.m., Cedar Hill (9-1) against Tomball Memorial (11-0) at Waco ISD Stadium at 4 p.m., and DeSoto (9-1) against Spring (9-0) at McLane Stadium (Waco) at 7 p.m.