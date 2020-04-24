Sports

What the future of high school sports could be after COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Texas, we live for football. High school football on Friday nights is more than just a game. But with the coronavirus crisis changing our world, what will high school football look like this fall?

For now, coaches are working to keep their isolated players motivated and busy virtually.

Many schools are sending workouts weekly and meeting with their players through Zoom. Motivating them is the key.

"Our biggest focus right now is academics," said Jon Kay, head football coach at North Shore High School. "For us and our coaches, that is priority number one: make sure kids (are) still going to finish strong."

"(I) talked about it with some of the kids. (I said) 'just give me a little bit,'" said Allen Aldridge, coach at Bush High School. "The main concern is conditioning. But, more importantly, take care of yourselves. Stay healthy. Stay safe."

Discussions are underway between coaches and the University Interscholastic League about extra time for sports practice in June or July. But missing the offseason and spring practice will have an effect in the fall.

"The saving grace is everyone is going to be in the same boat. It's apple to apples," said Kay. "When we finally get to move forward, it'll come down to the schools with the most organized plans."

"We'll still all be on the same page," said Aldridge.

If school campuses open in the fall, football should be back in some form. But, could high school football be played without or with limited fans in the stadium?

"The pomp and circumstance that comes with Friday nights here in Texas is huge, but I just want to see kids get back into some kind of normalcy," said Kay. "Move around. Be active. Do things they love."

More TOP STORIES News