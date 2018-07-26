Authorities are looking for a man who is considered a high-risk sex offender who escaped from a halfway house in Houston.Jerry Don Seib is wanted for a parole violation for a sex crime charge.Police said he escaped from the halfway house in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway.Seib is convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County, and he has violent tendencies and a history of drug use.Seib is a white man, approximately 200 pounds and is bald. He has a scar on his left eyebrow and a tattoo on his right ankle.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Seib. You can call 713-222-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous.