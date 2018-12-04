BURGLARY

High-end apartments targeted in Washington Avenue break-ins

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a burglar who has hit a high-end apartment building nine times.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents of the upscale District at Washington Apartments are livid after a string of burglaries in the past six months.

Just this week, management at the complex, which is located at T.C. Jester and Washington, have posted images taken from surveillance video of the suspected burglar. However, residents say the complex has not made the full video available to people who live there.

"They kicked in my door while I was at work. They stole a TV, some electronics. They stole some expensive bags, various other stuff," said Ben Heppard, a District at Washington resident.

"We've had issues with break-ins," said Jonathan Blake, who pays more than $2,000 a month in rent. "It's getting out of hand. I'm getting scared and worried that nothing's being done."

In general, the break-ins would occur when the residents were at work. Police records show doors to apartments would be pried open, then TVs, laptops, games, other electronics, and even watches would be stolen.

Police records show the following dates for the burglaries:
  • June 7
  • July 3
  • Aug. 7 (two units)
  • Aug. 21
  • Sept. 10
  • Sept. 13
  • Nov. 12
  • Nov. 22
  • Dec. 2


Even the large, wall-mounted TVs in the common areas were cut and taken.

"They're saying it's one person. I can't imagine how hard it is to move four 65-inch flat screen TVs and desktop computers. It makes you think if there is someone here helping them," said Blake.

We tried asking apartment management about the burglaries. They told us to get off the property.

Meanwhile, residents are sharing the photos of the suspect on social media, hoping someone recognizes him.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryapartmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGLARY
Second home invasion suspect charged in Cypress veteran's killing
Burglar lost his pants while breaking into car dealership
Suspect charged with capital murder in Cypress home invasion
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
More burglary
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
Family of Pres. George HW Bush greet mourners in Capitol Rotunda
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute Pres. Bush's casket
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Show More
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Houston hospital unveils security robots to help patrol
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
More News