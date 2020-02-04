Shooting victim shows up at Houston fire station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was an unusual scene at a Houston fire station early Tuesday as a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment, authorities said.

Firefighters at Houston Fire Department's Station 46 called for officers when someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder showed up to the station. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Corder on Houston's south side.

The victim was dropped off by someone in a Mercedes sedan. The driver took off before Houston police arrived.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann. There was no word on their condition.

Just blocks away at Zollie Scales Park, a red Hummer was discovered abandoned and riddled with bullet holes. Authorities were investigating reports of a shootout between gunmen in the Hummer and a Mercedes.

It wasn't known if the Hummer's discovery was related to the shooting involving the victim at the fire station, police said.

RELATED: Woman takes husband to fire station after allegedly shooting him in Cinco Ranch

Houston Fire Station 46 is one of the busiest units in HFD, according to the station's Facebook page. There are approximately 14 members assigned to each of the four shifts. A district chief, engine, ladder, ambulance, and paramedic squad are assigned to the facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentshootoutgun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News