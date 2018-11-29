HFD is receiving multiple calls concerning an “odor” in the Meyerland Plaza area. HFD Hazmat is working with the City of Bellaire and utility officials to identify the source, if any. Updates to follow. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 29, 2018

Major natural gas leak is being addressed by @HoustonFire in the Meyerland Plaza area. The leak is causing odor of gas throughout @cityofbellaire and Southwest Houston. #HouNews Check status @ https://t.co/NqVSKyq1Rl — Bellaire Police TX (@bellairepd) November 29, 2018

The city sent out an alert about a gas odor that was first detected north of downtown and is moving south.

Authorities are trying to find the source of a strange smell that was reported as a major natural gas leak in the Meyerland Plaza area.The Bellaire Police Department tweeted about the incident, saying it's causing an odor throughout the city of Bellaire and southwest Houston.Both the Houston Fire Department and Centerpoint Energy say they have received multiple calls about an odor.They are working with the city of Bellaire to try to find the source.So far, the city of Bellaire says the gas leak reports have been unconfirmed, but they are still investigating.