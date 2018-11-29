HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side after reports of gas leak

EMBED </>More Videos

Centerpoint Energy crews are trying to locate the source of a reported gas leak.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are trying to find the source of a strange smell that was reported as a major natural gas leak in the Meyerland Plaza area.

The Bellaire Police Department tweeted about the incident, saying it's causing an odor throughout the city of Bellaire and southwest Houston.

Both the Houston Fire Department and Centerpoint Energy say they have received multiple calls about an odor.

They are working with the city of Bellaire to try to find the source.

So far, the city of Bellaire says the gas leak reports have been unconfirmed, but they are still investigating.

RELATED: Mystery gas odor forces evacuation of municipal courts
EMBED More News Videos

The city sent out an alert about a gas odor that was first detected north of downtown and is moving south.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas leakHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
Show More
6-year-old Maddox Ritch likely drowned, autopsy report says
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Free roadside assistance for drivers in trouble
How some companies are helping employees lighten loan debt
9-year-old and jogger attacked by coyote in North Texas
More News