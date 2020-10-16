1 dead in NW Houston shooting involving arson investigator

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting in a northwest Houston neighborhood turned deadly for at least one person and an arson investigator was hurt, authorities said.It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street near Watercrest.The investigator was in the area looking into a series of recent arsons and got into some kind of confrontation, according to authorities on the scene.The investigator and another person exchanged gunfire, killing one person. The investigator was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.A gray colored sedan was seen damaged but it wasn't clear if the vehicle belonged to anyone involved in the incident.It wasn't yet clear which agency the arson investigator is attached to, but Houston police and Houston fire personnel were on the scene investigating.