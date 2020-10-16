1 dead in NW Houston shooting involving arson investigator

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting in a northwest Houston neighborhood turned deadly for at least one person and an arson investigator was hurt, authorities said.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street near Watercrest.

The investigator was in the area looking into a series of recent arsons and got into some kind of confrontation, according to authorities on the scene.

The investigator and another person exchanged gunfire, killing one person. The investigator was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

A gray colored sedan was seen damaged but it wasn't clear if the vehicle belonged to anyone involved in the incident.

It wasn't yet clear which agency the arson investigator is attached to, but Houston police and Houston fire personnel were on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh often for the latest updates.

RELATED: Investigators link suspect to 7 Houston fires using car tracker

SEE ALSO: Multiple car fires in the Heights prompt investigation
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingfire departmentsgun violencearson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front blowing through Southeast Texas
Correa hits walk-off homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS
Harris County poll worker tests positive for COVID-19
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Fort Bend ISD warning of fake website posing as district
98-year-old woman recalls first time she voted
HISD students raise concerns about in-person learning
Show More
High school student starts business during pandemic
Settlement reached after 6 students sue SFA in swatting case
102-year-old woman survives COVID-19 hospitalization
Tips on getting the most out of garage sale deals
Unemployed Texans will have to start work search requirements
More TOP STORIES News