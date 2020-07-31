building fire

HFD now battling fire at SE Houston grocery store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a supermarket in southeast Houston area.

It happened in the 4700 block of Yellowstone Boulevard near Calhoun Road around 6 p.m. Friday

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof, and the roof soon collapsed.

An awning with the words "Jim's Super" on it was also seen falling.

The fire department has had a busy Friday already. Earlier in the day, crews battled a three-alarm fire at a southwest Houston business that was making hand sanitizer.

SEE MORE: Shelter-in-Place order lifted after 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
Explosions were caught on video as thick black smoke filled the air, as blue liquid flowed from the building.



This is a developing story. Updates are being added in this post.
