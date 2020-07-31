HFD now battling fire at SE Houston grocery store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6345502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Explosions were caught on video as thick black smoke filled the air, as blue liquid flowed from the building.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a supermarket in southeast Houston area.It happened in the 4700 block of Yellowstone Boulevard near Calhoun Road around 6 p.m. FridaySmoke could be seen coming from the roof, and the roof soon collapsed.An awning with the words "Jim's Super" on it was also seen falling.The fire department has had a busy Friday already. Earlier in the day, crews battled a three-alarm fire at a southwest Houston business that was making hand sanitizer.