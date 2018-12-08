Houston Fire Department makes first water rescue in new high water vehicles during Houston storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters makes first rescue in new high water rescue vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Fire Department performed its first water rescue in the new high water vehicles during Saturday's severe storm.

The new video shows firefighters rescuing a woman this morning who was submerged in her vehicle on I-45 and W Mount Houston.
EMBED More News Videos

HFCD helps young man stranded in his car


Firefighters from station 84 helped the woman safely get out of her vehicle.

The new vehicle, which can carry up to 18 people at a time and run for 12 hours without a gas refill, went on to rescue two more people.

RELATED: Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
EMBED More News Videos

Cars in flood submerged

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuewater rescuehouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
Homeless man rescued from high water near downtown Houston
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
How to find your vehicle after it's been towed
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
TN
Houston Weather: Rain ending, rivers rising in southeast Texas
Show More
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Fire erupts at popular Baba Yega cafe in Montrose
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Houston-area real-time conditions map
Baskin-Robbins worker saves coworker and fights off robber
More News