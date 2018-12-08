HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Fire Department performed its first water rescue in the new high water vehicles during Saturday's severe storm.
The new video shows firefighters rescuing a woman this morning who was submerged in her vehicle on I-45 and W Mount Houston.
Firefighters from station 84 helped the woman safely get out of her vehicle.
The new vehicle, which can carry up to 18 people at a time and run for 12 hours without a gas refill, went on to rescue two more people.
