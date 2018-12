EMBED >More News Videos HFCD helps young man stranded in his car

The Houston Fire Department performed its first water rescue in the new high water vehicles during Saturday's severe storm.The new video shows firefighters rescuing a woman this morning who was submerged in her vehicle on I-45 and W Mount Houston.Firefighters from station 84 helped the woman safely get out of her vehicle.The new vehicle, which can carry up to 18 people at a time and run for 12 hours without a gas refill, went on to rescue two more people.