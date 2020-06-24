2 HFD firefighters injured in SE Houston house fire collapse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in southeast Houston left two HFD firefighters injured after a dangerous collapse.

The home on Wynlea near Hobby Airport caught fire around 2 a.m. Authorities say the home is being remodeled, so no one lives there.

The firefighters were inside the home when authorities say part of the home fell in on them.

Two firefighters were rushed to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and were being treated for neck and shoulder injuries.

A third firefighter was taken to the hospital due to possible heat-related illness.

"While it doesn't feel hot right now, the humidity is zapping the firefighters, and I've had to rotate and replace them often," District Chief Chris Chavez said. "We're in the middle of summer. These guys are going to be subject to heat stress."

All of the firefighters' injuries are said to be minor.

HFD's Arson Bureau is investigating at the scene. Firefighters aren't yet sure what caused the fire.

