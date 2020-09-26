Houston firefighters fall through floor while fighting SW Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two firefighters responding to a burning apartment were hurt early Saturday when they fell through the second floor of the structure.

It happened at an apartment complex on Glenmont near Alder in southwest Houston around 2:30 a.m.

Houston Fire Dept. crews were dispatched to the building, which was consumed by flames and thick smoke when the incident happened.

The pair was searching for residents when they went through a door of a unit and there was no floor remaining inside.

One of the firefighters suffered head injuries and cuts to her face. The other firefighter injured his ankle during the fall, according to HFD.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and were stable.

Residents and firefighters went door-to-door to wake others and evacuate.

No one who lived at the apartments was hurt.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
