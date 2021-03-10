HFD firefighter killed in off-duty cycling accident, chief says

On behalf of the @HoustonFire Dept, our deepest condolences to the family of Engineer Operator Walter Luna who was killed today in an off-duty cycling accident. E/O Luna served the city of @HoustonTX for 26 ½ yrs; last stationed @ 72D



Please keep the Luna family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/MtZfA4Tv63 — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) March 10, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Tuesday evening.Engineer/operator Walter Luna died in an off-duty cycling accident, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena. Details of the incident were not immediately released.Luna served Houston for more than 26 years and was assigned to Station 72 in southeast Houston.In a tweet, Pena asked everyone to keep the Houston Fire Department in their prayers.Funeral arrangements have not been released.