Family of neighbor shot and killed while helping teen fears no justice will be served

"THE JUDGES ARE BEING TOO NICE" - Houston, what does JUSTICE mean? If a teenager kills, should they be tried as an adult? The widow of a Good Samaritan says our elected judges are being soft on crime. Her story on #abc13 at 3 p.m. Here's what happened -> https://t.co/9TvPNzt4Fm. pic.twitter.com/tBQAsYdFUV — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a year after a good Samaritan was shot and killed trying to protect a neighbor, his family fears there will be no justice in his killing.Moyses Arreguin died yards away from his front door last summer.Witnesses and deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Arreguin tried to protect his teenage neighbor, Sergio Bruno, during an armed robbery in the 19000 block of West Hardy Road.The teenager said Arreguin suddenly appeared with a baseball bat and struck one of the robbers. The criminals then opened fire with their weapons.His wife, Rosa Cortes, now a widow, rushed to his side."It just breaks my heart when I see her asking for him," said Cortes, holding her daughter Sophia. "I want justice. I want those kids that killed my husband to be in jail forever, for them to suffer like I am suffering."Deputies ultimately arrested three teenagers for the brutal killing, including two juveniles. At the time, deputies said they were 15- and 16-year-old boys.Cortes said her daughters, especially the youngest, continue to ask about their father.She said she's deeply disappointed with Judge Natalia Cokino Oakes' decision last week.Cortes said Judge Oakes declined to certify one of the teenagers as an adult, which means he won't be tried as an adult. The case will stay in the juvenile justice system.Cortes said the young man was seen laughing in court.She wants both teenagers to be tried as adults and believes Harris County and its elected judges are soft on crime."They don't see that," said Cortes. "They think the little kid did a mistake. It's not a mistake killing someone. They didn't care. They shot him more than six times."In an email to ABC13 Eyewitness News, Judge Oakes declined to respond to the criticism or share any insight on her decision."I can tell you that case is not over and I cannot comment," wrote Judge Oakes.