Hero nurse helps baby shot in Houston road rage incident

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before paramedics responded to a 1-year-old boy who was a casualty of a road rage shooting off the Southwest Freeway Wednesday afternoon, a registered nurse cared for the wounded toddler.

"I always keep my car on a full tank, but yesterday, I was nearly out of gas," Joanna Lopez told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "And I felt as if I needed to go to that gas station."

WATCH: Hero nurse speaks exclusively to ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

Brandon Jayden Ross is likely alive because of a hero nurse who was in the right place at the right time.



SEE ALSO: 1-year-old injured during road rage shooting in southwest Houston: police

She also walked inside to get a soda.

"I usually have my husband do that, but this time, I decided to go into the store," Lopez said.

Moments later, she saw the boy's frantic father calling for anyone who might be a doctor or a nurse. One was already there.

"He was crying, and when I saw the blood, I felt where the bullet was," she said. "His dad wanted to pat him, but I felt like the bullet was near his spine, and he needed to lay flat and be kept calm."

In situations like that, minutes count, and in those minutes she checked his airways and breathing.

"It was labored breathing," Lopez said. His parents were later told the bullet had punctured a lung.

Little Brandon Jayden Ross remains at Children's Memorial Hermann, with his parents by his side. He's in stable condition.

The shooter remains unidentified and at large. Police believe the boy's father may have bumped his car or cut him off, which triggered the road rage.

RELATED: Baby's road rage shooting is wake-up call: HPD chief

The nurse said while Brandon isn't her patient, she feels a connection to him, and is wishing him and his family all the best.

She also wants to give him a gift, even more than stepping in to help treat him at a gas station. "I want him to have something to make him smile," Lopez said.

The family of little Brandon Jayden Ross has launched two GoFundMe campaigns: one to help cover his medical expenses and another for a birthday party to lift his spirits.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingnurseschild shotroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News