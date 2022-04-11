woman killed

Man gets 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to murder of girlfriend in Spring area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his girlfriend.

Hernan Lagunas is accused of striking his girlfriend in the head, striking her with his hand and striking her with an unknown object.

The assault happened in the 17000 block of Amidon Drive on Jan. 18, 2020 in the Spring area.

His girlfriend, identified as 50-year-old Alexandra Peletay, was transported to the hospital with a severe head injury, where she was later pronounced dead.

"We are grateful to Ada Kimberly Garcia, assigned to the Domestic Violence Division, for her work on this case ensuring that this dangerous individual is kept off our streets," the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, Lagunas has a little over two years, 805 days, of jail time that will be credited toward his sentence.

