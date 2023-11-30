Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

WASHINGTON -- Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and influential American statesman, has died at the age of 100.

He died at his home in Connecticut, representatives for his estate said.

Kissinger served as National Security Advisor and then as the 56th Secretary of State during the administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Kissinger was born in Germany in 1923. His family fled the Nazis and came to America in 1939, and he became an American citizen in 1943.

Kissinger served in the Army from 1943 to 1946 and was awarded the Bronze Star for "meritorious service." He then served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in occupied Germany.

Kissing earned his bachelor's, master's and PhD at Harvard University, where he also taught International relations.

He was appointed President Nixon's National Security Advisor in 1969. He then subsequently served as Secretary of State for both Nixon and Ford.

He was involved with American policy during the Vietnam War and remained active in national security for more than 70 years. He was also a champion of realpolitik, was involved with the opening of China to the Western world and was involved with the détente with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Kissinger is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Nancy Maginnes Kissinger, two children from his first marriage, and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Animal Medical Center in New York or the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs. More details on those charities are available on the Kissinger website.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.