Hempstead mayor accused of not paying $20K in utility bills

By
HEMPSTEAD, TEXAS (KTRK) -- The first Hempstead City Council meeting since Mayor Michael Shayne Wolfe was arrested had to be postponed due to concerned citizens packing the house.

The meeting will be rescheduled for next Monday at a larger venue, the city's recreation center.

Wolfe faces a felony charge for abusing his power.

According to court documents, Wolfe allegedly owed more than $10,000 in delinquent utility bills. His daughter owes more than $9,000.

After an independent audit of the city found financial inconsistencies, the Texas Rangers say they uncovered proof Wolfe routinely intervened to prevent utility cut-offs despite delinquent bills.

The city runs the local utility. Court documents say Wolfe admitted to providing extensions to some residents, including his daughter and himself.

Wolfe was released on a $5,000 bond after his arrest Thursday.

Many residents went to the city council meeting to vent their frustrations.

"Our mayor stole from us. Pure and simple," said Mary Ann Drawl. "He admitted it. So he needs to step down."

Wolfe says he's not resigning.

"I respect the opinions of the people. I've always respected that," Wolfe said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hempsteadpolitics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Would-be purse thief points gun at 13-year-old girl: mom
Wife killed by SUV while walking to bus stop with husband
Firefighters' final checks short thousands amid Prop B dispute
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
Family mourns clerk shot to death at Valero store
Female clerk punched in the face in struggle for cash drawer
Jack in the Box drive-thru worker stops line to chat
Show More
Bows and ribbons pop up overnight at Highland Village
Elderly couple attacked by 2 men inside their own home
Our first fall cool front has moved through
Astros to start Verlander on short rest in Game 4 after loss
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
More TOP STORIES News