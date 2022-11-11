Learn about Helzberg Diamonds!

Houston offers countless unique Events, Hot Spots, and Places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION!

In our November 12 segment, we were Live on Location with Helzberg Diamonds! See how Helzberg Diamonds wants to make the engagement process as easy as possible. From picking out the perfect engagement ring and wedding bands to even being able to be married in-store by an ordained Helzberg Diamonds team member, this company wants to ensure that your marriage journey is as smooth as possible! Also, learn about a recent contest that helped a local couple with their marriage journey.