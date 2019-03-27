Disasters & Accidents

Helicopter crashes in Montgomery County near FM 149, according to DPS

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities responding to reports of a helicopter crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Department of Safety is investigating a helicopter crash in Montgomery County.

The crash site is near Bethel Road, about four miles south of FM 149.

There's no immediate word how many people may have been on board. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Authorities with DPS and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are investigating.



Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsmontgomerytexas newshelicopterhelicopter crash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dashcam video captures violent arrest of woman
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop
Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last of pygas tanks secured
Show More
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Woman admits giving birth at work and leaving baby in toilet
Florida man faked robbery to get out of work shift: Deputies
Hoax emergency call makes gamer fear for his life
Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B
More TOP STORIES News