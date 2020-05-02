Audio of dispatchers, officers on ground discussing HPD chopper crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One officer died following the crash of a Houston police helicopter at a Greenspoint apartment complex Saturday morning.The officer is survived by his wife and two young children.A second officer is in critical condition at the hospital.Here's what dispatchers and officers on the ground were discussing during the chopper crash.00:00- "Our CSU guys are saying that the helicopter went down."00:09- "Benmar and Imperial"01:55- "Helicopter crash near the beltway. Imperial at Greens is where they dropped it."2:49- "We got an officer down. Officer down. Send HFD."3:01: "I need extinguishers, extinguishers."3:42 "Did you get the officers out?" Negative ma'am they are pinned good."4:15 "Set up some kind of landing for Life Flight."4:20- "Hey, we got the tennis courts right here. That will work for the landing."9:40- "We have two Life Flight Helicopters en route."18:00- "They just got the second one out."18:33- "Second pilot's been extricated."