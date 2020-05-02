Audio of dispatchers, officers on ground discussing HPD chopper crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One officer died following the crash of a Houston police helicopter at a Greenspoint apartment complex Saturday morning.
The officer is survived by his wife and two young children.
A second officer is in critical condition at the hospital.
Here's what dispatchers and officers on the ground were discussing during the chopper crash.
00:00- "Our CSU guys are saying that the helicopter went down."
00:09- "Benmar and Imperial"
01:55- "Helicopter crash near the beltway. Imperial at Greens is where they dropped it."
2:49- "We got an officer down. Officer down. Send HFD."
3:01: "I need extinguishers, extinguishers."
3:42 "Did you get the officers out?" Negative ma'am they are pinned good."
4:15 "Set up some kind of landing for Life Flight."
4:20- "Hey, we got the tennis courts right here. That will work for the landing."
9:40- "We have two Life Flight Helicopters en route."
18:00- "They just got the second one out."
18:33- "Second pilot's been extricated."
