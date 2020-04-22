Arson investigators looking for person responsible for setting Heights law firm office on fire

By
THE HEIGHTS, Texas (KTRK) -- A law office in The Heights almost went down in flames after someone was seen on video dousing it with liquid on Monday morning.

One of the lawyers at the office talked to ABC13 about it in hopes of finding the person responsible for it.

"Somebody had what appears to be gasoline or some sort of fluid. They lit it on fire," said Erik Smith of Evans and Powell Law Firm.

Their neighbors saw the fire and immediately called 911. Shortly after, arson investigators arrived.

"They decided this was indeed an arson fire set intentionally," said Smith.

There's no damage to the front of the building because the person only ignited the back portion.

Smith said the basement received heavy smoke damage.

"Who could it be. Makes us all a bit nervous," said Smith.

He gave the video to arson investigators, but is also asking the public for help.

"We're looking for any tips, any leads we can get," he said.

In the meantime, he said they're adding more security for safety.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows HPD officers shoot and kill armed man
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera
What you need to know about H-E-B's new store hours, precautions
4 Catholic schools to close due to financial issues amid COVID-19
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
No new virus deaths on back-to-back days in Houston
Show More
More mobile testing to pop up in Harris County, judge says
ABC13 Evening News for April 21, 2020
World War II vet dies as Texas' oldest certified lawman
Texas unemployment money will keep coming, TWC director says
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News