Arson investigators looking for person responsible for setting Heights law firm office on fire

THE HEIGHTS, Texas (KTRK) -- A law office in The Heights almost went down in flames after someone was seen on video dousing it with liquid on Monday morning.One of the lawyers at the office talked to ABC13 about it in hopes of finding the person responsible for it."Somebody had what appears to be gasoline or some sort of fluid. They lit it on fire," said Erik Smith of Evans and Powell Law Firm.Their neighbors saw the fire and immediately called 911. Shortly after, arson investigators arrived."They decided this was indeed an arson fire set intentionally," said Smith.There's no damage to the front of the building because the person only ignited the back portion.Smith said the basement received heavy smoke damage."Who could it be. Makes us all a bit nervous," said Smith.He gave the video to arson investigators, but is also asking the public for help."We're looking for any tips, any leads we can get," he said.In the meantime, he said they're adding more security for safety.