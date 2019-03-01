Heights High School dance team's Walt Disney World travel fund stolen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a case of missing fundraiser money that nearly cost a high school drill team their trip to Disney.
The Heights High School Red Coats dance team practices hours a week for precision, performances and competition. A weeklong trip to Disney World in Orlando is just a couple of weeks away to take a Master Class with Disney Dancers and perform at the park.
From BBQs to car washes, the team raised $90,000 for the trip, which will be a first time to Disney for some students. But this week it was discovered a deposit was missing. Houston Police say they are investigating what happened to about $18,000.
"It was a shock. Shock first, you're speechless. These kids performed all year long, practiced, busted their butts. To hear that they won't be able to go. It's shocking and disappointing," said parent Edward Guzman.
The team needs the funds, quickly. The community put up a GoFundMe page to raise thousands of dollars. The fundraising page says they've met their $15,000 goal.
"It's difficult, first and foremost, because I'm a parent," Guzman said. "At first you're angry, some were emotional, this is something students have been hoping to go all year. It's devastating."
Parents say they want the girls to be able to focus on their dancing and a once in a lifetime experience no thief should be able to take away.
"It would be very disappointing if these girls can't go," said Guzman.
