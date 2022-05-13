shooting

1 of 5 people suspected in Heights High School shooting is in custody, HISD police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents upset over Heights High School shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As many as five people are suspected in a shooting on campus that wounded a Heights High School student, and one of those suspects is in custody.

Houston ISD police confirmed to ABC13 on Friday that an 18-year-old is being held for the shooting that took place Thursday in an outside parking lot.

ORIGINAL STORY: Heights HS temporarily locked down after student shot in parking lot, school tells parents

The school district refused to release the teen's name despite his age.

Heights High parents were first informed of the incident through a message sent by Principal Wendy Hampton, and HISD received word about it at about 1:15 p.m. A student, whose age and gender were not immediately disclosed, was hospitalized.

The campus was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate the shooting, Hampton's message read.

Additional police patrols were called during Thursday's dismissal time.

HISD police did not disclose what led to the shooting, or descriptions of the other suspects.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonschool shootinghouston isdshootingpolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man pleads not guilty in NYC subway train shooting
HPD needs help finding gunman accused of killing man in N. Houston
Driver dead in road rage shooting may have been aggressor, police say
Photos of wanted murder suspect released in killing of A/C repairman
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect arrested after short foot pursuit in SW Houston field
Indicted Harris County staffers, DA at odds over bond conditions
Investigation underway Abbott's use of federal funds in border mission
Popular immersive arts exhibit will open 'portal' to Houston in 2024
Photos of wanted murder suspect released in killing of A/C repairman
Skeletal remains found under floorboards by home remodelers, HPD says
TX county's schools forced to close amid search for convicted murderer
Show More
Driver dead in road rage shooting may have been aggressor, police say
School bus flips on its side on Fort Bend Tollway
Ozone pollution Friday, small chance for a big storm Saturday
Child abuse investigations into trans teens' families to continue
Law enforcement salutes fallen Harris Co. deputy during procession
More TOP STORIES News