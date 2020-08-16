1 dead in north Houston bar shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight at a bar in north Houston erupted into gunfire, killing one man and injuring at least one other person, police said.It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fulton Street.Two groups of people began to fight at another bar 12 miles away and were kicked out of that establishment before ending up at the Fulton Street location, according to Houston police.Both groups continued to scuffle when someone opened fire, hitting at least two people.A 44-year-old man was killed. Another person was transported to a hospital and was stable, police said.A third person may have been wounded in the ordeal, but officers haven't been able to locate them, according to HPD Commander Caroleta Johnson.Investigators recovered two weapons at the scene, but no arrests were made.The fight may have been gang related, police said.