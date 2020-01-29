Woman used leash to strangle missing mom, indictment says

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman accused of killing an Austin mom, who disappeared along with her infant child, has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

On Tuesday, a grand jury returned indictments against Magen Fieramusca, who had only been charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with the corpse of Heidi Broussard. No one had been charged with Broussard's murder before Tuesday.

Last month, Broussard's body was found in the trunk of a car that was kept hidden at a home in northwest Harris County. Broussard had gone missing for a week before she was found dead.

The woman's baby daughter also went missing, but was found unharmed in the same home. The girl is in the custody of Broussard's fiance.

Travis County court charging documents stated that on or about Dec. 12, 2019, Fieramusca "intentionally cause(d) the death of Heidi Broussard... by asphyxiating Broussard by ligature strangulation...with a leash...with her hands...and by a manner unknown."

Fieramusca and Broussard were close friends, according to investigators.

Fieramusca is next due in court on Feb. 3

