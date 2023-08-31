Neighbors told police they heard what sounded like a person jumping from the second floor to the first floor out of the apartment window. The unit had apparently been vacant for some time.

Man charged in shooting death of 46-year-old in vacant apartment in SE Houston, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in the July shooting death of a man.

Francisco Gonzalez is charged with capital murder after Houston police say 46-year-old Hector Castillejos Arce was found dead inside an empty apartment in southeast Houston.

According to HPD, the 911 call came from residents of the apartment complex who reported hearing gunshots and then the sound of a thud on the floor.

Once officers entered the apartment, they found Castillejos-Arce with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Gonzalez as the suspect, who was already in custody on unrelated charges.