Shopping

Texas teachers could save up to $50 with H-E-B coupon

Even though some teachers may not physically be heading back to school starting in August, H-E-B wants to help them get the supplies they need.

The popular Texas grocer is offering teachers a 15% off in-store coupon to use on office and school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, crayons, paper and more.

In order to receive the offer, teachers must fill out an online form by August 27.

The coupon is valid through Sept. 1.

In order to be eligible, you have to be employed as a teacher, authorized home school teacher, faculty or staff at an early childhood, Pre-K, or K-12 school in Texas.

With the coupon, H-E-B says teachers can save up to $50.

Many school districts in the Houston area have revealed their plans, with some opting to begin the academic year with virtual learning before transitioning to in-person instruction.

You can keep up with the plans by checking for updates on this back to school page.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingback to schoolteachersave moneyteachersgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wait, what did a Dodgers pitcher say to Carlos Correa?
Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon
Trump looking for donors during West Texas visit
Republicans tuck $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
Texas extends deadline to apply to get $285 in food aid
California doctor calls week working in Texas hardest of career
Show More
Flu shots may prevent more than just the flu, study suggests
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
Buffalo Soldiers National Museum defaced with derogatory remarks
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, July 29
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
More TOP STORIES News