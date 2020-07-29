Texas teachers could save up to $50 with H-E-B coupon

Even though some teachers may not physically be heading back to school starting in August, H-E-B wants to help them get the supplies they need.
The popular Texas grocer is offering teachers a 15% off in-store coupon to use on office and school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, crayons, paper and more.
In order to receive the offer, teachers must fill out an online form by August 27.
The coupon is valid through Sept. 1.
In order to be eligible, you have to be employed as a teacher, authorized home school teacher, faculty or staff at an early childhood, Pre-K, or K-12 school in Texas.
With the coupon, H-E-B says teachers can save up to $50.
Many school districts in the Houston area have revealed their plans, with some opting to begin the academic year with virtual learning before transitioning to in-person instruction.
You can keep up with the plans by checking for updates on this back to school page.
The video above is from previous reporting.
