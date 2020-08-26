Shopping

H-E-B and Kroger stores in Houston set to close at 6 p.m. ahead of Laura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B announced some of its stores closed at noon Wednesday due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.

The following stores closed at noon:

  • Baytown
  • Baytown Joe V's Smart Shop
  • Mont Belvieu


All other Houston-area H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores and Central Market Houston will close at 6 p.m.

The H-E-B fuel stations and pharmacies will follow store hours.

Kroger also announced all of its Houston-area stores will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to Hurricane Laura. The store on Seawall Blvd. in Galveston closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

"We want all of our customers and associates to be informed and prepared, but also for them to be safe" said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger in Houston. "We have stores across the areas of the storm's impact, and we will keep those stores open until 6pm tonight so customers can safely access the food and emergency supplies they need. After that, it's about ensuring our teams are safe with their families and out of harm's way."

Earlier this week, multiple businesses announced their closures, including the Houston Zoo, Children's Museum Houston and Moody Gardens.

If you needed a COVID-19 test, note that Houston Health Department-affiliated sites are also closed Wednesday and Thursday.

You can see a growing list of closures by visiting this ABC13 page.

Within the Houston area, city leaders are also urging people to stay off the roads to allow those who need to evacuate to higher ground to do so safely.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustontropical stormeye on the gulfbe preparedgrocery storehurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura intensifies to Category 4 strength
Galveston Co. urges residents to evacuate as Laura grows
Texas on standby to help areas devastated by Laura, Abbott says
Harris County Judge signs disaster declaration ahead of Laura
HPD chief warns looters ahead of Hurricane Laura
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
3 mistakes to avoid while preparing for Hurricane Laura
Show More
How you can help Hurricane Laura victims
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
Houston-area school closings and delays
Cattle driven to higher ground to avoid Laura's storm surge
More TOP STORIES News