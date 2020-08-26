Shopping

H-E-B closes select Houston-area stores early ahead of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B announced some of its stores will be closing as early as noon Wednesday due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.

The following stores will close at noon:

  • Baytown
  • Baytown Joe V's Smart Shop
  • Mont Belvieu


All other Houston-area H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores and Central Market Houston will close at 6 p.m.

The H-E-B fuel stations and pharmacies will follow store hours.

Earlier this week, multiple businesses announced their closures, including the Houston Zoo, Children's Museum Houston and Moody Gardens.

If you needed a COVID-19 test, note that Houston Health Department-affiliated sites are also closed Wednesday and Thursday.

You can see a growing list of closures by visiting this ABC13 page.

Within the Houston area, city leaders are also urging people to stay off the roads to allow those who need to evacuate to higher ground to do so safely.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustontropical stormeye on the gulfbe preparedgrocery storehurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NHC warns of "unsurvivable" storm surge along upper TX coast
How you can help Hurricane Laura victims
3 mistakes to avoid while preparing for Hurricane Laura
HPD chief warns looters ahead of Hurricane Laura
Texas on standby to help areas devastated by Laura, Abbott says
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
Show More
Houston-area school closings and delays
Cattle driven to higher ground to avoid Laura's storm surge
Port Arthur residents 'won't risk it' ahead of Hurricane Laura
Trees in danger of uprooting when Hurricane Laura moves in
As Beaumont clears out, first responders head in
More TOP STORIES News