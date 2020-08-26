H-E-B closes select Houston-area stores early ahead of Hurricane Laura

The following stores will close at noon:
- Baytown
- Baytown Joe V's Smart Shop
- Mont Belvieu
All other Houston-area H-E-B and Mi Tienda stores and Central Market Houston will close at 6 p.m.
The H-E-B fuel stations and pharmacies will follow store hours.
Earlier this week, multiple businesses announced their closures, including the Houston Zoo, Children's Museum Houston and Moody Gardens.
If you needed a COVID-19 test, note that Houston Health Department-affiliated sites are also closed Wednesday and Thursday.
You can see a growing list of closures by visiting this ABC13 page.
Within the Houston area, city leaders are also urging people to stay off the roads to allow those who need to evacuate to higher ground to do so safely.
