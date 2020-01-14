Society

Search on for girl who wrote heartfelt note to her dad

DENVER, Colorado -- The search is on for a terrific dad whose daughter wants him to know that he is her hero.

Alex Roberts was at Denver International Airport when she saw a piece of paper on the floor. She figured it was garbage, but when she checked, it was clear it was written by a young child.



Turns out, it was a little girl's note to her Dad.

It read, in part: 'Dear Daddy, In all the things I do, I want to do them just like you. Although right now I'm sort of small. Like you, I want to be brave and smart, cause I love you, Daddy with all my heart."

The hashtag '#FindEmmasDad' quickly went viral.
Related topics:
societylost and found
