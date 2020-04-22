Houston has a shortage of healthcare workers, according to new study

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston may be home to the world's largest medical center, but a new study indicates the region is also home to one of the lowest rates of healthcare workers among major U.S. metro areas.The study, released by credit-building loan platform Self, shows the Houston metro area has 3.35 health care workers for every 100 residents. That places Houston at number 10 on the study's list of the major metro areas (at least 1 million residents) with the lowest share of health care workers per capita, including doctors, nurses, and therapists.