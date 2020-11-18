career advice

Houston will soon see an influx of health care jobs, study finds

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area will need health care workers as the region grows, but the pipeline to teach those skills is lacking.

A recent study shows one in four jobs in Houston will be in the health care field by 2036, which is good to know if you are contemplating a career or maybe considering a new career path.

The Center for Houston's Future recently took a look at how health care impacts the region.

READ MORE: 1 in 4 new jobs coming to Greater Houston will be health care related, report says
EMBED More News Videos

EXCLUSIVE INSIDE LOOK: What are they seeing? What are their biggest fears? All those questions and more were uncovered during a series of video diaries provided by ABC News. Hit play to see what the front line looks like as cases continue to rise.



In part, what they found was that thousands of jobs will be created in health care, and there is a need to expand the teaching of those skills to future workers.

Obviously, nurses will be in demand. But let's face it, changing career fields to become a nurse is simply not practical for everyone.

However, the study found there will be huge growth in home health services and outpatient care centers. Those are fields you can look into now in order to have a high demanding job in the coming years.

A certified home health aide typically needs 120 hours of course work and another 60 hours of clinical work.



"Home health care growth is speaking to a larger trend that increasingly, we think that hospitals will not be the primary location, or the center, in terms of where people get treated. Whether that is off campus or home," said Steven Scarborough with the Center for Houston's Future.

Outpatient care facilities need patient care technicians, and you can find certification courses that run about 16 weeks.

Local community colleges are a good place to look for the training and career advice.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Tips that will help you on your job search

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncareer advicehealthmedicalhealth carecareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAREER ADVICE
ABC13's virtual job fair helps you explore apprenticeships
ABC13's virtual job fair for vets features jobs paying $25 an hour
ABC13's virtual job fair has some positions paying $20 an hour
Dress for Success helping women back into workforce
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Harris Co. judge calls new virus trends 'alarming and deadly'
Mom of murdered UH athlete says son was robbed of legacy
Tragedy strikes family again after losing mom to COVID-19
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was hit, police say
Show More
Person of interest in HPD Sgt. death identified as 24-year-old
TikTok account made to bully CFISD students sparks concern
Lamborghini and Porsche seized in $16M PPP fraud case
4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 after battle with cancer
More TOP STORIES News