Abigail Arias, 6, is battling a form of lung cancer.Her family has told her she had a bad, evil castle inside her with bad guys overtaking her little body, and she would have to fight hard to get rid of them.She fought and she won the cancer battle once before, but now it's back in full force and Abigail's family is just trying to take it day by day.Just recently, they met Freeport police chief Ray Garivey and instantly connected.The chief found out about her condition and he also found out that little Abigail wants to be a cop when she grows up.The chief didn't waste any time and quickly worked to fulfill her dream.He had a small company called Cop Stop in Pearland make her a uniform.Next week, Abigail will be sworn in as an honorary police officer of the Freeport Police Department.