You may be drinking coffee too early in the morning, researcher says

You could be drinking your coffee too early (KTRK)

Reaching straight for that cup of coffee first thing in the morning may not help you at all.

A British nutritionist says coffee is more effective if you drink it after 10 a.m. That's because your body is flooded with cortisol when you first wake up.The stress hormone makes you alert and gets you going.

The effects of cortisol last through 9 a.m., according to the research. They dip at 10 a.m. and that's said to be the perfect time to start pepping up on the caffeine in coffee.
