Health & Fitness

World's smallest baby goes home after months of treatment at Japan hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

World's smallest baby goes home from Japan hospital

Updated 15 minutes ago
TOKYO, Japan -- The world's smallest baby has left Tokyo's Keio University Hospital after several months of nutrition management.

The baby boy was reported to have weighed only 268 grams at birth, which is a little over half a pound.

After five months of nutrition management, the baby's weight increased to seven pounds two ounces.

Once he was sent home, he became the world's smallest baby born to be sent home from the hospital healthy.

Before him, the record was held by a baby boy in Germany who weighed 274 grams at his birth in 2009.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbaby deliverybabyjapanus world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Grandma killed in driveway was beloved volunteer teacher's aide
Updated 21 minutes ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief
Updated an hour ago
2-week old severely beaten by father dies, investigators say
Updated 2 hours ago
Former Texans WR Demaryius Thomas arrested in rollover crash
Updated 33 minutes ago
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
Sweet job alert! Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-tester
Updated 2 hours ago
Stolen car crashes between two houses in NW Harris County
Updated 16 minutes ago
Show More
Box truck driver crashes into construction vehicle in W. Houston
Michael Jackson's brothers say 'Leaving Neverland' neglects facts
Updated an hour ago
Officer adopts dog he rescued on duty
Updated an hour ago
1 killed when Lexus goes airborne on Hwy 99, lands on pickup
Motorcyclist killed allegedly speeding on Highway 249: Police
More TOP STORIES News