HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --On May 8, people and organizations around the world are uniting to raise awareness for ovarian cancer.
According to Ovariancancerday.org, the disease has the lowest survival rate of all gynecologic cancers, and is characterized around the world by a lack of awareness of symptoms and late stage diagnosis.
Learn the B.E.A.C.H. symptoms of ovarian cancer:
- Bloating
- Early satiety
- Abdominal or pelvic pain
- Changes in bowel/bladder habits
- Heightened fatigue
Local non-profit Ovarcome has made global efforts to spread awareness for the disease.
Runsi Sen is the CEO, president and founder of the organization. Her passion for the cause goes above and beyond, as she knows firsthand what it is like to have a loved one suffer from ovarian cancer.
"My mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in early 2008. We fought against the cancer for almost one year, but there was no chance for us to win," Sen said. "She was an amazingly beautiful woman - both inside and out. No one has inspired and loved me like she did. We had a connection of lifetimes," Sen said.
Sen's story is similar to many across the world. Ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. Approximately 70 percent of women with ovarian cancer have extensive disease at the time of diagnosis.
Sen created Ovarcome in her mother's memory and it has inspired her to help others through their journey to overcome. Their mission is to raise global awareness, fund research in search of cures and provide financial support to the underprivileged.
Ovarcome will be hosting its 5th annual gala on May 19 with a special guest.
Musician and "America's Got Talent Star" Caly Bevier will be honored at this year's event with the 2018 Ovarcome Excellence Award.
"As a young ovarian cancer survivor, I am so excited to be nominated for Ovarcome's 2018 Excellence Award. I look forward to performing at their Annual Gala in honor and celebration of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Together, we can Ovarcome!"
"As a young survivor, Caly's personal connection and passion for ovarian cancer makes her the perfect honoree and recipient of Ovarcome's Excellence Award. We look forward to our continued partnership in the crusade against ovarian cancer in years to come," Sen said.
For more information about the 2018 UnMasque! The Teal Reveal Gala or to learn more about Ovarcome, visit ovarcome.org.