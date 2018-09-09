HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman involved in a car crash ended up with an unusual side effect after she developed an infection and was treated with antibiotics. (Photo by The New England Journal of Medicine, Copyright 2018)

We need to warn you, the image in this story may be disturbing.

A 55-year-old woman involved in a car crash ended up with an unusual side effect after she developed an infection and was treated with antibiotics.

Researchers say she developed a "black hairy tongue."

The New England Journal of Medicine shared two photos. The first one shows the woman's blackened tongue. You can see it below.

This image shows a woman's blackened tongue.



The second photo shows what her tongue looked like when it returned to normal.

Researchers say several things can cause black hairy tongue, including poor oral hygiene, the use of tobacco or irritating mouthwashes and antibiotic treatments, particularly tetracyclines.

In the case of the woman in the photos, researchers say she was treated with two antibiotics, including minocycline and meropenem.

She is doing much better now. Researchers say within four weeks after the minocycline was stopped, her tongue returned to its normal color.

Here's more information about the woman's condition from the New England Journal of Medicine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedicalhealth careillnessprescription drugsu.s. & worldbizarre
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Video shows bed bug infestation in bus seat
Health officials see huge rise in syphilis cases
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston eyes flooding potential as city pounded with rain
Florence could possibly threaten East Coast
Houston Texans fall to Patriots 27-20 to open season
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Texas dad breaks silence over son's body found in desert
Times Serena Williams was at odds with U.S. Open match officials
Cy-Fair ISD employee allegedly admits to 'falling in love' with student
Show More
Officials battling warehouse fire in north Harris County
8-month-old baby left alone inside locked daycare
Baby spotted throwing up Texas 'Hook 'em Horns' in sonogram
Driver claims squirrel caused multi-vehicle crash
Man falls 100 feet after being struck on Grand Parkway exit ramp
More News