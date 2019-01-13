HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman cannot hear men's voices due to rare hearing disorder

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman in China has a rare hearing disorder - she can no longer hear men's voices. (Shutterstock)

A woman in China has a rare hearing disorder causing her to no longer hear men's voices.

The woman was initially suffering from ringing in the ears and vomiting.

When she woke up the next morning, she could not hear her boyfriend speaking.

Her doctor diagnosed her with reverse slope hearing loss.

She can no longer hear low frequencies, which include the average male voice.

Her doctor believes the condition was brought on by stress. The condition is believed to be temporary.
Related Topics:
healthhealthchinau.s. & worldillness
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young patients to be gifted with therapeutic tricycles
New health center for disabled kids opens in Houston
Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
Bauer's Candies recalled over possible hepatitis A contamination
3 health and fitness events to check out in Houston this weekend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII: NFL
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
Mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
SH 288 at FM 518 has been reopened ahead of schedule | Pearland officials confirm
Man found stabbed to death at apartment complex in Southeast Houston
Homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect, police say
Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life, sells out
Former Super Bowl MVPs and Texas natives to make history
Show More
HISD to start meetings in search of new superintendent Monday
Man shot multiple times in NW Harris County, deputies say
Rodeo organization says transgender woman didn't bring birth certificate
Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices
HPD searches for suspects involved in shooting in SE Houston
More News