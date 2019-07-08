Why your makeup isn't a sunscreen replacement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1455836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Less than 15% of men and 30% of women use sunscreen regularly on their exposed skin when outside for more than an hour, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Equate Walmart Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50



Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70

How to find out if your sunglasses have expired.

Be careful this summer. Make sure you know makeup is not a replacement for sunscreen.Consumer Reports recommends you first apply sunscreen then your makeup on top.Use a teaspoon of sunscreen on your face and neck and really get around your eyes.Sunscreen needs to be re-applied every two hours to be effective.Consumer Reports tested sunscreens this year and they found the best performers were:Also, remember to check to see if your sunglasses are expired.The average pair of sunglasses expires after two years. You can test your glasses at home.Order a UV flashlight from Amazon and shine that against any bill with a water mark, think a $5 or a $20.When the watermark from the bill lights up, put the sunglasses in front of it.If it disappears, then you'll know your sunglasses are still working.