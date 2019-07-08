Why your makeup isn't a sunscreen replacement

Consumer Reports recommends you first apply sunscreen then your makeup on top.
Use a teaspoon of sunscreen on your face and neck and really get around your eyes.
5 facts about sunscreen you probably didn't know
Sunscreen needs to be re-applied every two hours to be effective.
Consumer Reports tested sunscreens this year and they found the best performers were:
- Equate Walmart Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50
- Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70
Also, remember to check to see if your sunglasses are expired.
The average pair of sunglasses expires after two years. You can test your glasses at home.
Order a UV flashlight from Amazon and shine that against any bill with a water mark, think a $5 or a $20.
When the watermark from the bill lights up, put the sunglasses in front of it.
If it disappears, then you'll know your sunglasses are still working.