stretch your dollar

Why your makeup isn't a sunscreen replacement

By
Be careful this summer. Make sure you know makeup is not a replacement for sunscreen.

Consumer Reports recommends you first apply sunscreen then your makeup on top.

Use a teaspoon of sunscreen on your face and neck and really get around your eyes.

5 facts about sunscreen you probably didn't know
EMBED More News Videos

Less than 15% of men and 30% of women use sunscreen regularly on their exposed skin when outside for more than an hour, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Sunscreen needs to be re-applied every two hours to be effective.

Consumer Reports tested sunscreens this year and they found the best performers were:

  • Equate Walmart Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50

  • Coppertone Ultra Guard Lotion SPF 70


Also, remember to check to see if your sunglasses are expired.

RELATED: How to find out if your sunglasses have expired
EMBED More News Videos

How to find out if your sunglasses have expired.



The average pair of sunglasses expires after two years. You can test your glasses at home.

Order a UV flashlight from Amazon and shine that against any bill with a water mark, think a $5 or a $20.

When the watermark from the bill lights up, put the sunglasses in front of it.

If it disappears, then you'll know your sunglasses are still working.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessskin caresunscreenstretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News