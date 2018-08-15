HEALTH & FITNESS

Why you should add hummus to your kid's lunch

Health benefits of Hummus.

If you're packing your child's school lunch this year, consider adding hummus.

A two tablespoon serving of hummus packs quite a nutritional punch, including heart healthy fat.

Hummus has two to three grams of protein and about three grams of fiber.

Most of hummus' health benefits come from the chickpeas. They are full of key nutrients such as vitamins, calcium, folate, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc.

Chickpeas are part of a class of legumes called pulses.

Perhaps the one downside to hummus is it can have a lot of salt.

Consumer Reports recommends a brand that has 140 milligrams or less of sodium per serving.
