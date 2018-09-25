White blood cell donations needed at MD Anderson Cancer Center

At least 17 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Stay hydrated

Eat a sensible meal within four hours before donating

Be in good general health

A dozen patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center are in need of your help.The center says it is in desperate need of white blood cell donations, and is making the call for people to donate right away.While patients and their doctors normally turn to family and friends for donations, MD Anderson says many have been turned down from donating recently for low iron, weak veins and medication regiment.Granulocytes are white blood cells essential for fighting fungal and bacteria infections, especially in patients with a suppressed immune system.Donors must also have a personal photo ID, including driver's license or state ID, passport, military ID, work ID, school ID, green card or work visa.To find out more about the blood donation process,