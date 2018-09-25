HEALTH & FITNESS

White blood cell donations needed at MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson says it needs people to step up to donate white blood cells. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dozen patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center are in need of your help.

The center says it is in desperate need of white blood cell donations, and is making the call for people to donate right away.

While patients and their doctors normally turn to family and friends for donations, MD Anderson says many have been turned down from donating recently for low iron, weak veins and medication regiment.

Granulocytes are white blood cells essential for fighting fungal and bacteria infections, especially in patients with a suppressed immune system.

Donors must:
  • At least 17 years old
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds
  • Stay hydrated
  • Eat a sensible meal within four hours before donating
  • Be in good general health

Donors must also have a personal photo ID, including driver's license or state ID, passport, military ID, work ID, school ID, green card or work visa.

To find out more about the blood donation process, visit www.MDAnderson.org.
