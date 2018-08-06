STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Back to school savings: Where your child can get free vaccinations this month

Here's where you can sign up your child for free vaccinations this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As you get your child ready for back to school, don't forget about vaccinations. You can sign your child up to get free shots all month.

Harris County Health has free immunizations through its trouble shooter mobile unit. It will be at Bammel Elementary Monday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. for children two months to 18 years old.

Bammel Elementary is located at 17309 Red Oak Dr., Houston, TX 77090.

Every Thursday through August 31, the Children's Museum of Houston is vaccinating students 18 years and under. The first 150 people will be eligible for the free shots from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, August 11 from 9 a.m. - noon, stop by any one of the following three locations for free vaccinations, thanks to Congressman Gene Green's 23rd Annual Immunization Day:

AAMA Learning Center
North Shore Senior High School
UT Physicians Community Healthy and Wellness Center - Jensen.


On August 16, the Houston Fire Department caravan program will provide free vaccinations to children from birth to 18 years old with no insurance or Medicaid at the Val Jahnke Training Facility from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For all of these events, you must bring your child's shot records.

For the full list of times from Harris County Health, click here.

The Children's Museum of Houston has its full calendar for vaccinations on its website.
